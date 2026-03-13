Falcons' James Pearce Jr. faces 3 felony charges after arrest in South Florida

Atlanta Falcons rookie James Pearce Jr. is facing multiple criminal charges in South Florida following his arrest in February. Police say he rammed a vehicle driven by WNBA player Rickea Jackson and fled from officers.

According to court documents filed in Miami-Dade County Circuit Court, Pearce, 22, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, stalking, fleeing and eluding police, and resisting an officer with violence stemming from an incident on Feb. 7 in Doral, Florida.

Prosecutors allege Pearce intentionally drove a vehicle he was operating into a car occupied by Jackson, using the vehicle as a deadly weapon, according to the charging document. Authorities also allege Pearce repeatedly followed or harassed Jackson between Feb. 6 and Feb. 7.

Court records say Pearce then attempted to flee from Doral police officers Jancel Vilan and Jeenyfer Castro, who had their patrol vehicle's lights and sirens activated. Prosecutors also accuse Pearce of resisting officers with violence during his arrest.

Pearce was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and later posted $20,500 bond, according to jail records.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 7: James Pearce Jr. #27 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 7, 2025 in Atlanta, United States. Todd Kirkland / Getty Images

His attorney, Jacob Nunez, said Pearce denies the allegations.

"Mr. Pearce maintains his innocence and urges the public to understand that while allegations have the power to shape a narrative, it is hardly the full, complete story," Nunez said in a statement back in February. "We look forward to vigorously defending our client."

A judge also issued a pretrial stay-away order prohibiting Pearce from contacting Jackson.

Pearce and Jackson previously attended the University of Tennessee, where their relationship began. Jackson, now a WNBA player, was seen sitting beside Pearce during the 2025 NFL Draft, where the Falcons selected him with the No. 26 overall pick after trading their 2026 first-round selection to move up in the draft.

Pearce quickly emerged as a key contributor for Atlanta, setting a Falcons rookie record with 10½ sacks during his first season.

The Falcons said in a brief statement that they are aware of Pearce's arrest.

"We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment on an open legal matter at this time," the team said.