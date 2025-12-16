Falcons great Warrick Dunn surprises metro Atlanta single mom with home in time for Christmas

A single mother in metro Atlanta became a first-time homeowner today with the help of Falcons legend Warrick Dunn and Habitat for Humanity. It's the biggest Christmas gift she's ever received and one she'll never forget.

Mother of two Quanta is still taking in the sight of her new home.

"I was not expecting this. I'm thinking me and my family are just coming in to move into our house, and I saw so many people, tents, and I was just so shocked," Quanta said.

Her whole family is emotional. She is now a homeowner thanks to Habitat for Humanity. She thought she'd be furnishing the place herself, but NFL legend Warrick Dunn's charity did it instead, and gave $5,000 in down payment assistance.

"This has changed our lives tremendously. We were not expecting none of this. The kids have new beds, toys, PS5, a Christmas tree, right before Christmas. We have gifts under the tree. Food is stocked. Wow," she said.

Mother of two Quanta was surprised with a furnished home. CBS News Atlanta

"I'm so excited for my daughter and her kids," said Geraldine, Quanta's mother. "God is so good, and people are good still. All the helping hands. Habitat, Warrick Dunn, just everybody."

Dunn has been helping single mothers become homeowners since 1997. He started his Home for the Holidays program during his rookie year with the Buccaneers. The metro Atlanta family's home marks the 250th house for his charity.

"I'm just thankful. I'm shocked that we've been able to sustain this long, but I know at the same time what we're doing is helping people, helping families, helping kids," Dunn said. "And for me, it's always important because I don't want other kids to experience what I went through of losing a parent at an early age because they were trying to provide stable housing."

Falcons great Warrick Dunn gave the metro Atlanta family $5,000 in down payment assistance. CBS News Atlanta

Dunn's charity doesn't just set up the house and walk away. They provide family support services for financial, physical, and mental wellness, too.

"What we're trying to provide is to create that stable environment for families, for kids," Dunn said.

And Quanta, her 11-year-old son, and 1-year-old daughter are well on their way.

"Warrick, this is amazing. You are such a blessing. You just don't know. You have changed everything," she said.

You can learn more about Dunn's Home for the Holidays program here.