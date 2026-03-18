Falcons add Ebukam, Ojulari and Hand to strengthen defensive line

The Atlanta Falcons finalized contracts with three veteran defensive players on Monday to boost their depth on that side of the ball, signing defensive ends Samson Ebukam and Azeez Ojulari and defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand.

Ebukam and Ojulari should give the Falcons some valuable depth at the edge rusher spots in light of the uncertainty surrounding James Pearce Jr., who was arrested last month after fleeing police and crashing his car following an alleged domestic dispute with WNBA player Rickea Jackson. Pearce, who was drafted in the first round last year by the Falcons, is facing multiple felony charges including two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Ebukam, who is entering his 10th season in the NFL, has joined his fourth team after being drafted in the fourth round in 2017 by the Los Angeles Rams. He spent the last three years with the Indianapolis Colts, missing the 2024 season with a torn Achilles tendon. Ebukam has 35 sacks in 127 career games.

Ojulari played last year for the Philadelphia Eagles after being drafted in the second round in 2021 by the New York Giants. The Georgia native was limited to three games last season, largely because of a hamstring injury.

Hand, who was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the fourth round in 2018, made a career-high 13 starts last year for the Los Angeles Chargers.

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