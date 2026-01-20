Fairburn funeral home plans to rebuild after devastating fire destroys building

A Fairburn funeral home is attempting to recover after a fire destroyed one of its buildings over the weekend.

Pastor Tamarkus Cook, Cook Brothers Funeral Directors and Cremations president and CEO, said he's devastated by the damage the blaze caused on Sunday.

Thankfully, Cook said they were able to recover the human and cremated remains inside the building.

"We were able to evacuate the deceased in our care," he said. "There were five loved ones being cared for by us. They were all accounted for. Additionally, we had a set of cremains that were in the building as well that were recovered and returned to the family."

Firefighters worked for hours on Sunday to put out the flames at the business on Northeast Broad Street.

The cause of the fire that destroyed the Fairburn funeral home remains under investigation. CBS News Atlanta

Cook says his cousin, Blake Cook, helped him recover the remains inside the building.

"I just needed to be there for him. As time went by, I helped him and went in behind him," said Blake Cook.

Blake Cook was hospitalized and treated for smoke inhalation. He's now wearing an eyepatch after the fire.

"There was smoke to my eyes. I was rubbing one of my eyes, and I didn't know. This eye might go out because of the chemicals that are in it," he said.

Tamarkus Cook bought the 12,000-square-foot building in 2019.

Cook says Cook Brothers will continue to service the community at other facilities in Metro Atlanta.

"In our Newnan location, we will utilize Saint Smyrna Baptist church where I serve as the pastor. Here is Fairburn, we'll utilize Temple of Prayer United Church of God in Christ. In Meriweather County, we'll utilize our event center in Luthersvlle, GA," Cook said.

"We plan to rebuild here with the help of the Lord and our supported community," he said.

Officials have not determined the cause of the fire.