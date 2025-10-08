Escaped inmate caught trying to flag down cars while naked in southwest Georgia, deputies say

A southwest Georgia inmate who walked away from a work detail is back in custody after he was caught without any clothes on, the Harris County Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies say the search began at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday when they were called to the Idle Hour Boat Ramp in Hamilton after an inmate who had left his assigned work detail.

Less than 30 minutes later, a resident contacted a deputy in the area to report a "naked white man flagging down vehicles on Lick Skillet Road," the sheriff's office said. When the deputy got to the scene, he discovered that the unclothed man was the escaped inmate and took him into custody.

The man was returned to prison staff without incident.

Officials have not released any identifying information about the inmate, except that he was assigned to the Harris County Prison.