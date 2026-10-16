Emerald City Bagels brings a "Wizard of Oz" twist to Atlanta's breakfast scene

A mother-daughter-owned bagel shop inspired by "The Wizard of Oz" doesn't require a walk down the yellow brick road — just a trip along the Beltline or through East Atlanta.

Deanna and Jackie Halcrow started Emerald City Bagels after taking up bagel baking as a hobby and growing tired of their jobs in finance and retail.

"We both had been in our jobs for ten year and both were unhappy and we wanted change and we decided to get in the bagel business," Deanna said.

They began selling bagels door to door before opening a shop in East Atlanta, followed by a location on the Beltline near Krog Street.

"Emerald City is the city in my favorite movie: 'The Wizard of Oz,'" Deanna said.

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"We were actually just walking by and we saw it and we wanted to try," said customer Favor Oladeji.

Customer Matthew Tyler said the shop's atmosphere stood out.

"I really like the old style of it. The old-school style of it a lot," Tyler said.

The menu features traditional bagels and cream cheeses, all made in-house. The pair also get creative with seasonal cream cheeses and drinks.

"For Halloween we have dirt, which is based on the classic dirt and worms kids dessert," Jackie said.

Emerald City Bagels is locally owned and open daily from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.