Early voting begins in Georgia 13th District special election to serve rest of David Scott's term

Voters in Georgia's 13th Congressional District are heading to the polls on Monday for early voting in the special election to serve the remainder of the late Rep. David Scott's term.

Scott, who represented parts of metro Atlanta for over a decade, died on April 22 at the age of 80, leaving his seat empty for the remainder of his term.

Six candidates qualified for the special election, including the late lawmaker's daughter, Marcye Michelle Scott.

The four Democratic candidates that are up for election are Scott, Everton "EJ" Blair II, Tony Michael Brown, and Carlos Eugene Moore. Two Republican candidates also qualified: Carlos Gonzales and Fayth Elizabeth Park.

Early voting will run through July 24. The special election is scheduled for July 28.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to a runoff, scheduled for Aug. 25.

Whoever wins the election will only serve the rest of Scott's current term, which will end next January. Voters will decide whether Democratic state Rep. Jasmine Clark or Republican Jonathan Chavez will serve a full term in November's general election.