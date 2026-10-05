How to check your Georgia voter status and register online or in person before the deadline

Monday is the last day for Georgians to register to vote or update their registration ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

The deadline to register for Georgia's general election is Monday, Oct. 5, according to the Georgia Secretary of State's 2026 election calendar. The deadline also applies to registered voters who need to change their address before the election.

The Nov. 3 election will include races for U.S. Senate, all 14 of Georgia's U.S. House districts, governor and other statewide offices, along with state legislative and local races.

The deadline comes as Georgia has more than 7.5 million active registered voters. More than 500,000 new voters have registered since the November 2024 presidential election, according to the Georgia Secretary of State's Office.

"Voting is your opportunity to have a say in who your leaders are," said Blake Evans, elections director for the Georgia Secretary of State's Office. "And so it's very important that you do get registered to vote."

Voters can check their registration status through Georgia's My Voter Page, which shows whether they are registered and provides information including their registration details, polling place, early voting locations and sample ballot.

Check your Georgia voter registration status, click here.

How to register to vote in Georgia

Eligible Georgia residents can register online or by mail.

Voter registration applications can also be obtained through county election offices and other locations, including public libraries, public assistance offices, military recruitment offices and schools. Georgians can also register through the state's Department of Driver Services when applying for or renewing a driver's license or identification card.

To register online, voters must have:

A valid Georgia driver's license or identification card issued by the Georgia Department of Driver Services, according to the Secretary of State's office.

Eligible voters with a valid Georgia driver's license or state-issued identification card have until 11:59 p.m. Monday to register online through the state's My Voter Page.

Register to vote online in Georgia, click here.

Those who do not register online can complete a paper voter registration application. Because Monday is the deadline, anyone mailing an application should make sure it is postmarked by Oct. 5.

Georgia election officials say mail-in applications must be postmarked by the registration deadline.

Residents can also contact their county Board of Registrars or elections office for help registering or checking an application. Each county registrar processes voter registrations and maintains the county's official voter registration records.

Georgia does not offer same-day voter registration, meaning someone who misses Monday's deadline cannot wait until Election Day to register and vote in the Nov. 3 election.

Find your Georgia county registrar's office, click here.

Who can register to vote in Georgia?

To register, a person must be a U.S. citizen and a legal resident of Georgia and the county where they intend to vote. A person can register beginning at age 17 and a half but must be at least 18 by Election Day to cast a ballot.

A person cannot register while serving a sentence for a felony conviction involving moral turpitude or if they have been found mentally incompetent by a judge, according to the state.

Voters who have moved should also check their registration Monday. Georgia says a voter who moves must notify the county Board of Registrars in writing or submit a new voter registration application with the updated address.

How to make sure your registration went through

Submitting an application does not mean voters should assume their registration has been processed.

The Secretary of State recommends checking the My Voter Page to verify registration. The portal allows voters to see their status and registration information on file with the county, along with their Election Day polling location and sample ballot. The county voter registration office retains the official registration record.

Voters who are already registered are also encouraged to check the My Voter Page to make sure their information is accurate, particularly if they have moved since the last election.

Voters who have questions about their registration can contact their county registrar. The Secretary of State's office can also provide assistance at 404-656-2871 in metro Atlanta or 877-725-9797 elsewhere in Georgia.

Voter registration events in metro Atlanta

Several voter registration and education events are scheduled across metro Atlanta on Monday, giving residents additional opportunities to get help before the deadline.

The events follow voter registration efforts held across metro Atlanta over the weekend, including an event at Virgil's Gullah Kitchen & Bar in Atlanta.

"Your vote does count," community organizer Camron Toran said at the event. "That's the most difficult thing to motivate and make sure that people know about."

Early voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 13, and runs through Friday, Oct. 30.