Early morning fire destroys 10-unit apartment building in Union City, residents escape safely

A massive early morning fire destroyed an apartment building in Union City, displacing multiple families, officials said.

Firefighters were called to the Nertherly Park Apartments in the 6700 block of Buffington Road around 4:32 a.m., according to Union City Deputy Chief and Public Information Officer James Thompkins.

When crews arrived, they found the building fully involved in flames. Officials said all residents were able to get out safely, and no injuries were reported among residents or firefighters.

The building, which contained 10 apartment units, was declared a total loss.

Union City firefighters battle flames Monday, March 23, at the Netherly Park Apartments on Buffington Road. Photo courtesy of Union City Fire Department

Fire crews from Union City were assisted by neighboring departments from South Fulton and Fairburn as they worked to bring the fire under control and continue putting out hotspots hours later.

Officials said a gas line was ruptured during the fire, prompting Atlanta Gas Light crews to respond and make repairs.

The American Red Cross was also on scene to assist displaced residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Union City fire marshals.