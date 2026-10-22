Dream president says State Farm Arena move will open doors to more Atlanta fans

The Atlanta Dream's championship chase is drawing more fans, and team president Morgan Shaw Parker wants that growth to last beyond the WNBA Finals.

The Dream say their number of season ticket holders has increased 400% over the past five years. The organization also reports selling out every game at Gateway Center Arena over the past three seasons, with ticket buyers coming from all 50 states.

"Well, we've not only survived, we have thrived year over year over year," Shaw Parker told CBS News Atlanta.

The growth comes as the Dream prepare to move to State Farm Arena next season. Shaw Parker said the larger venue offers a chance to introduce more people to the team.

"State Farm Arena gives us the opportunity to bring more and more fans, people who have never experienced the Atlanta Dream," she said.

Atlanta Dream President Morgan Shaw Parker CBS News Atlanta

Dream's growth extends beyond ticket sales

Shaw Parker credited ownership's investment in the franchise and its belief that Atlanta could support a women's basketball team.

She said reaching young people is another important measure of success.

"We've reached 7,500 girls just in the last couple of years with our camps and clinics and so in terms of growth, our goal is to reach the young and the old," she said.

For Shaw Parker, those opportunities have personal meaning.

"I was that little girl. I didn't have those role models and mentors," she said.

WNBA Finals opener draws record audience

The championship series is also attracting a national audience. Game 1 between Atlanta and the Golden State Valkyries averaged 2.1 million viewers on NBC and Peacock, making it the most-watched WNBA Finals opener ever, NBC announced Wednesday.

Atlanta took a 2-1 series lead Wednesday with a 97-71 victory at State Farm Arena. Game 4 is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.

Fans interested in purchasing seats for the 2027 season can place a $27 or $100 deposit for priority access to season tickets.