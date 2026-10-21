Dream's first draft pick Ty Young shares lessons with girls at clinic during Atlanta's WNBA Finals run

The Atlanta Dream are making huge moves on the court, sailing through the WNBA Finals. It's no wonder so many young girls want to play like Angel Reese or Rhyne Howard.

While the Dream are chasing a historic championship, girls ages 7 to 17 got to fall in love with the game on Tuesday, chasing their own dreams on the court.

"Basketball takes you everywhere," said Embry, who's been dribbling the ball since she was four years old.

She's teaming with Bailey Edwards, who's all about the girls around her.

"It's wonderful because I get to compete, and I also get to make friends. We get to fellowship over the game and have fun and grow and get better together," said Edwards as she learns from the players' journeys.

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"The love that they have and why they choose to stay in it after all this time. It's really beautiful to hear from them so I can be inspired to continue on my journey playing sports," she said.

It's not Bailey's first Dream clinic. Much like the team's game itself, the Dream say what happens here goes beyond the score.

Ty Young played for the franchise in its first season and was its first draft pick. She sees herself in these girls.

"It helps build character. It helps show teamwork. It helps build confidence. So it's more than just about basketball and the score for these young ladies," said Young.

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The message to every girl in the gym: you belong here.

Young told CBS News Atlanta what she would tell herself at that age: "To seize t he moment, to enjoy the moment that I have right now… Go dream."

It's exactly what Edwards is doing herself.

"The energy is amazing in the arena. So really excited for the game, and we're going to get that championship this year," she said.

The Dream plays Wednesday at 8 p.m. in Atlanta, hoping to break their tied-up series against the Golden State Valkyries in their quest for the Championship.