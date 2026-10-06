Atlanta Dream moving home games to State Farm Arena for 2027 season due to fan demand

The Atlanta Dream are moving to State Farm Arena due to the high demand from fans.

On Tuesday, the Dream announced an agreement with State Farm Arena that would make the downtown Atlanta sports and entertainment venue the host of all 25 of the team's home games during the 2027 WNBA season and beyond.

The team, which played its home games at Gateway Center Arena since 2021, has played some standout games at State Farm Arena in recent years.

Dream leadership said the move was due in part to high demand from fans. Over the last three seasons, the Dream have sold out every game at Gateway Center Arena and eight games at State Farm Arena, including multiple games that set records.

In the announcement, the Dream said that State Farm Arena would provide more seating capacity and allow the team to offer a broader range of tickets.

Fans react to Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream celebrating in the final seconds of their 92-82 win over the New York Liberty in game one of the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs at State Farm Arena on Oct. 4, 2026, in Atlanta. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

"This is an exciting next chapter for the Atlanta Dream, and a direct reflection of the exciting style of play that is Dream basketball, the passion of our fans and the incredible growth of this franchise," said Morgan Shaw Parker, president and COO of the Atlanta Dream. "Our players and our fans have transformed Gateway Center Arena into the most exciting experience in the WNBA. State Farm Arena gives us the opportunity to welcome thousands of additional fans while creating an even bigger stage for women's basketball in Atlanta. We look forward to bringing the energy, traditions and spirit of Gateway with us to the heart of our city."

The announcement comes as the Dream prepare for their second WNBA playoff game against the New York Liberty on Wednesday. The Dream currently have a 1-0 lead in the series after winning the last meeting 92-82 on Oct. 4.

The Dream's record in Eastern Conference games is 15-5. Atlanta leads the Eastern Conference with 11.9 fast break points.

Fans looking ahead to 2027's season can put down a $27 or $100 deposit for a membership to get first shot at seats. You can learn more on the team's website.