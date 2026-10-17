Golden State Valkyries win Game 1 of the WNBA Finals with 68-64 victory over Atlanta Dream

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gabby Williams converted two free throws with 1:18 left to put Golden State ahead, two more with 4.1 seconds to go and finished with 26 points facing constant pressure from Atlanta's stingy defense, and the Valkyries held off the Dream 68-64 in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Saturday.

Williams scored 16 of her points in the second quarter, and no other Valkyries reached double figures as they shot 32.1% and 7 of 33 from 3-point range.

"We always knew we were going to find a way somehow," Williams said on the microphone postgame as fans chanted "Gabby! Gabby!"

Rhyne Howard missed a 3-point try with 1:09 left, but Angel Reese made a steal moments later. Naz Hillmon missed from deep. Kiah Stokes missed the first of two free throws with 23.8 seconds left. Then Allisha Gray missed a 3 with 9 seconds left.

Williams then hit the free throws a few seconds later to seal the victory.

Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Monday night back at Chase Center, where the ear-piercing noise from a raucous "Ballhalla" crowd made for the exact hostile environment Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase requested from the home fans.

One of these two franchises will capture its first championship, and if the first game is any indication it's going to be an all-out defensive fight.

Gray returned from injury to score 19 points, Reese added 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Jordin Canada contributed eight points, seven assists and five rebounds for the Dream, hitting a timely 13-foot jumper with 4:23 remaining.

Williams' driving layup with 3:22 to play pulled Golden State within 62-61. Canada banged awkwardly into Williams' knee on a box out during her late free throws and the Valkyries star was being cared for by an athletic trainer on the bench in the waning moments.

Gray was in the starting lineup and had gone through a light practice Friday after missing the last two games of Atlanta's sweep of the New York Liberty in the best-of-three semifinal series with an injured left ring finger — on her shooting hand.

Golden State guard Tiffany Hayes hit her face hard on the floor trying to make a steal in the closing minutes and was down with 2:38 remaining before walking off the court on her own to the locker room.