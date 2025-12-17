Dr. Jaha Howard wins Georgia Senate District 35 special election runoff

Dr. Jaha Howard has won the runoff in Georgia's Senate District 35 special election, securing a majority of the vote and earning a seat in the state Senate.

According to certified results from the Dec. 16 runoff, Howard received 3,229 votes, 51.9% of the vote, defeating longtime state Rep. Roger Bruce, who finished with 48.1% and 2,993 votes. Georgia law requires a candidate to receive a majority to win a special election outright, prompting the runoff after no candidate cleared that threshold on Election Day, Nov. 18.

The open seat was created after former state Sen. Jason Esteves launched a campaign for governor. Bruce, who had served for years in the Georgia House, was defeated in his bid to move to the Senate seat.

District 35 includes parts of Cobb and Fulton counties. It stretches from areas just south of Dobbins Air Force Base in Marietta through Vinings, crosses the I-75 and I-20 interchange, includes Fulton County Airport/Brown Field, and extends to the southern end of I-285.

Howard brings a background in education, health care, and local government to the Legislature. He previously served four years as an elected member of the Cobb County Board of Education, which oversees Georgia's second-largest school district. Following that role, he was appointed to Cobb County's Transit Advisory Board. In 2024, Howard was also the Democratic nominee for Cobb County Commission District 2.

Photo courtesy of Dr. Jaha Howard campaign page

Outside of public service, Howard is a board-certified pediatric dentist and the owner of A+ Pediatric Dentistry of Atlanta.

During his campaign, Howard emphasized support for small businesses, calling for tax breaks for businesses that consistently pay their state taxes on time. He also focused on expanding access to health care across Georgia and modernizing public health systems such as Medicaid, Medicare and WIC, which he has criticized as outdated and difficult to use.

Howard also raised concerns about data centers, arguing they strain Georgia's power grid and shift costs to residents. He said he plans to introduce legislation to ensure those companies pay what he describes as their fair share. Education was another key issue in his campaign, with Howard pledging to redirect existing resources to improve literacy rates statewide.

Georgia Democrats celebrated Howard's victory, calling it a win for families across the state.

"Congratulations to Dr. Jaha Howard on being elected as the next Senator from District 35," the party said in a statement. "Tonight's election shows that Georgia families are sick of a generation of failed Republican leadership. Senate Democrats welcome our newest partner in the fight to lower prices and uplift communities across Georgia."

The results still have to be certified by the Fulton and Cobb County election boards. Howard is expected to be sworn in ahead of the next legislative session.