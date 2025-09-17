Grants available for Decatur small businesses improvements

Businesses in downtown Decatur have until Sept. 19 to apply for part of a $200,000 grant.

The Downtown Development Authority has renewed funding for three different programs. One is for commercial façade improvements, while the others are for commercial buildout, along with marketing and digital.

There's always something cooking during the lunch rush at Siam Thai in downtown Decatur, although its owner says this year's been relatively slow.

"With the economy, everything going on, people try to save money, don't want to go out to eat," owner Narit Narajit McCrary said.

Siam Tai is one of the small businesses in Decatur that have taken advantage of a grant for improvements. CBS News Atlanta

Not to mention what's going on outside his shop. Decatur Square is being renovated as the town plans for Decatur WatchFest26, an event where people will be able to watch World Cup screenings.

There's the potential for a lot of residual traffic as well with a MARTA station right in the neighborhood.

"People can take a MARTA, go downtown to Mercedes Benz Stadium to see the World Cup," McCrary said.

With the possibility of more demand, businesses in the area are looking to put their best foot forward. McCrary built a bar in his restaurant, and also put money into fixing the façade of his restaurant, along with the walk-in freezer.

Narit Narajit McCrary used the $30,000 in grants to build a bar, add a new facade and walk-in freezer, and replace a faulty air conditioning. CBS News Atlanta

"In the back here – we have some problem with AC unitn and we got a new AC unit," McCrary said.

The city of Decatur gave him $30,000 in grants with about $10,000 going to each thing he applied for.

"It will save a lot of money for us – to improve all that in the restaurant business," he said.

McCrary hopes the rising square can bring in the regulars, and the newbies.

"Decatur Square gonna be very big – and we so happy and can't wait for that to happen and bring more back into Decatur," he said.

You can learn more about the commercial grant program and how to apply here.