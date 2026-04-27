Douglas County Fire Chief seeks kidney donor as genetic disease worsens, highlighting disparities for Black patients

Douglas County Fire Chief Miles Allen has spent decades answering emergency calls—now, he's making one of his own.

At 57 years old, Allen wears many titles: firefighter, Air Force veteran, husband, and father. But today, he's also a patient fighting for his life.

"Tomorrow's not promised," Allen said. "But it's very important for me to be around for my family."

After more than 20 years living in Douglas County — and stepping into the role of fire chief in 2023 — Allen is now facing a deeply personal battle.

Years ago, a routine checkup following knee surgery led to a life-changing diagnosis: polycystic kidney disease, or PKD—a genetic condition that runs in his family.

"My nephrologist recognized that I had cysts on my kidney… and that I had polycystic kidney disease," Allen said. "My family members have it — cousins, uncles, aunts. It's something that my family has to deal with."

Over time, those cysts have enlarged, slowly limiting his kidney function. Now, doctors say he's nearing a critical point.

Allen faces two options: begin dialysis or find a living kidney donor.

A transplant—especially from a living donor—could significantly extend his life. But time is running out.

"Fighting fire has always been in my blood," Allen said. "But as you get older, you can't do the things the young kids do… It's a blessing to know that you can give to someone to extend their life."

His story also reflects a broader health crisis.

Christin Cerda with the National Kidney Foundation says PKD can be especially aggressive in Black patients.

"Black patients with PKD often experience faster disease progression, leading to earlier kidney failure—and higher mortality rates," Cerda said.

Nationally, the numbers are stark.

Roughly a dozen people die each day in the U.S. while waiting for a kidney transplant. Tens of thousands more remain on the waiting list—many growing too sick before a match is found.

Black Americans are disproportionately affected, making up nearly a third of transplant waitlists despite representing a much smaller share of the population—and they are far more likely to experience kidney failure.

Chief Allen is currently registered on two donor lists—through Piedmont Hospital and the National Kidney Registry—hoping someone will step forward.

For now, the man who has spent a lifetime saving others is asking for the chance to keep living—for his family, and for the future he once wasn't sure he'd have.