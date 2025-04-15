Protester tased at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's town hall

A town hall hosted by Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia was repeatedly disrupted by protesters Tuesday evening, with local police arresting three people — including one who was tased inside the venue.

Within minutes of Greene entering the venue in Cobb County, Georgia, audience members began interrupting her and a handful of scattered disruptions continued through the night. About six people were removed from the event space by police officers, three of whom were arrested, the Acworth Police Department confirmed to CBS News.

Early in the event, one protester struggled with police who tried to remove him, telling officers to get their hands off him. Police then used a taser on him. Acworth police later said officers used a taser on a second attendee.

Within minutes of MTG taking the stage several protesters were escorted out of the town hall. This one was tased. pic.twitter.com/Ewdhj0nexS — Jared Eggleston (@jaredeggleston) April 15, 2025

Greene reacted to the disruptions by thanking police and saying "we will not tolerate" heckling. Shortly after a protester was tased, she said, "This is a peaceful town hall."

After the event, the congresswoman told reporters she's "very thankful" for how police handled the protests, calling the attendees "out of line" and saying, "this isn't a political rally or a protest."

"I'm glad they got thrown out. That's exactly what I wanted to see happen," she said.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene says she is happy with how police handled protesters at tonight’s town hall. Acworth PD tells @CBSNews three people were arrested. pic.twitter.com/kHoKYTdwr1 — Jared Eggleston (@jaredeggleston) April 15, 2025

Two of the arrestees were charged with obstructing a law enforcement officer and simple battery on a law enforcement officer, while a third faced a vulgar language charge, according to Acworth police. The department said in a press release its officers were "threatened, physically resisted, and harmed" while removing protesters.

Greene held the event in metro Atlanta after scores of other lawmakers — including Republicans and some Democrats — have faced angry constituents and raucous protests at local town halls in recent weeks, often focused on President Trump's policies or billionaire Elon Musk's sweeping federal cost-cutting efforts. Also on Tuesday evening, Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa was heckled by constituents at a town hall, The Associated Press reported.

Some lawmakers, like Republican Rep. Harriet Hageman of Wyoming, have reacted by shifting to virtual town halls. Greene opted for an in-person event Tuesday, but attendees needed to sign up in advance and confirm that they're constituents, and the location wasn't shared publicly.

Greene also took questions that were submitted in advance — a policy she told reporters was meant to ensure she can read people's questions.