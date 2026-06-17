Dexter Fisher makes history as Athens-Clarke County's first Black mayor: "For me, there were tears of joy"

Dexter Fisher made history Tuesday night by winning the Athens-Clarke County mayoral race, becoming the first Black mayor ever elected in the city's history.

Cheers erupted at Fisher's watch party as results came in, with supporters celebrating the significance of the moment.

Fisher has been an integral part of the Athens community for 38 years, serving in various roles at the University of Georgia and in local government. He currently holds the position of mayor pro tem.

"Of course, everyone applauded. And for me, there were tears of joy," Fisher said. "My mother was such a big hero in my life. I know her spirit was there."

Fisher, a product of the civil rights era, said his upbringing shaped him as a leader. "I grew up in the '60s and understand what it takes to get things done," he noted.

With this historic win, Fisher hopes to inspire the next generation in Athens. "Every little boy and little girl that looks like me—I hope I have opened the door for young people to see they can reach this next level too," he said.

Looking ahead, Fisher has identified housing, homelessness, and infrastructure as his top priorities. "Put your running shoes on, because we're going to work," Fisher told his fellow commissioners.

Dexter Fisher will officially take office in January 2027, alongside three newly elected county commissioners.