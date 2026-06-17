Dexter Fisher makes history as Athens’ 1st Black mayor It’s a historic night in Athens, Georgia—voters have elected Dexter Fisher as the city’s first-ever Black mayor. After decades of community service with the University of Georgia and local government, Fisher says he’s ready to get to work, with a focus on housing, homelessness, and infrastructure. As he prepares to take office in January 2027, Fisher hopes his victory inspires the next generation and opens doors for all in the Athens community.