Deputies kill man after eviction attempt turns into SWAT standoff at Lithonia home, GBI says

An hours-long SWAT standoff at a Lithonia home has ended with DeKalb County deputies shooting and killing a man who officials say opened fire at law enforcement.

Officials say the situation began around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday when deputies arrived at the home on the 1900 block of Young Road to serve an eviction order.

According to authorities with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 49-year-old Jared Toombs slammed the door and refused to leave the home. Despite attempts to get him to surrender peacefully, the GBI says Toombs fired shots at the deputies.

The shooting led to nearby Redan Middle School being placed on lockdown as the operation continued.

The situation escalated into SWAT using tear gas to attempt to get Toombs to surrender, but he still did not leave the home.

After hours of negotiations, deputies attempted to enter the home again. At that point, the GBI says that Toombs reached for his gun, leading deputies to fire shots.

The police standoff at the Lithonia home lasted hours and ended with deputies shooting the barricaded suspect. Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Medics took Toombs to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After the GBI completes its investigation, it will give the case file to the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office for review and possible prosecution.

This was the fifth shooting involving Georgia law enforcement so far in 2026. Three have been fatal.