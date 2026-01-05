Dense fog forces ground stop for flights bound for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

A weather-related ground stop has been issued at the nation's busiest airport Monday morning.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, departures from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport have been grounded from 7:49 a.m. to at least 9:00 a.m. due to low cloud ceilings, which can limit pilots' visibility during landings. The FAA said there was a medium chance, between 30% and 60%, that the ground stop could be extended.

Around 8:50 a.m., the FAA stated that departures from Hartsfield-Jackson are delayed an average of 45 mins. and increasing due to the low cloud ceilings.

The National Weather Service has also issued a dense fog advisory through 10 a.m. for visibilities of 1/4 mile or less.

The ground stop applied to departing flights from several air traffic control centers across the Southeast, Midwest and East Coast, including Atlanta, Washington D.C., Houston, Jacksonville, Memphis, Indianapolis and Miami.

Flight operations are scheduled to resume as conditions improve, but travelers are being advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates as delays continue to ripple through the system.