Delta promotes new president, names COO in leadership changes

Delta Air Lines is reshaping its executive leadership as the company positions itself for long-term growth and the next generation of airline travelers.

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian announced several leadership changes in a memo to employees, including the promotion of Peter Carter to president and the appointment of Dan Janki as chief operating officer following the upcoming retirement of longtime operations leader John Laughter.

Laughter, Delta's executive vice president and chief of operations, will retire April 30 after more than 30 years with the airline. He began his career with Delta as an aircraft liaison engineer and later led the company's operations and technical teams through major changes in the aviation industry.

Janki, who currently serves as Delta's chief financial officer, will take over as chief operating officer. In that role, he will oversee major parts of the airline's day-to-day operations, including flight operations, airport customer service, technical operations and corporate safety.

Delta also named Erik Snell as the company's new chief financial officer. Snell has worked at Delta for two decades and most recently served as chief customer experience officer.

In another leadership shift, Ranjan Goswami will become chief marketing and product officer following the departure of Chief Marketing Officer Alicia Tillman, who is leaving the company to pursue other leadership opportunities.

Peter Carter, who has spent the past decade with Delta, will expand his responsibilities as president, helping guide the airline's enterprise strategy, international portfolio, and sustainability efforts.

Meanwhile, Alain Bellemare will take on an additional role as chairman of Delta TechOps, the airline's maintenance and engineering division.

Bastian said the leadership changes reflect Delta's effort to strengthen its executive team as the airline continues to grow.

"Our success always relies on our ability to operate as one team," Bastian said. "These changes demonstrate Delta's deep bench of talent and commitment to developing leaders who will shape Delta's future."

Carter, Janki, Snell and Goswami will all report directly to Bastian as part of the company's updated leadership structure.