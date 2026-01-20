Delta, Middle Georgia State launch dual enrollment aviation program for Clayton County students

A new partnership between Delta Air Lines, Clayton County Public Schools, and Middle Georgia State University is giving local high school students a direct runway to aviation careers.

Delta announced this week that its Propel Pilot Career Path Program has officially launched a dual enrollment aviation program for Clayton County Public Schools students. The program allows eligible high school students to earn college credit through Middle Georgia State University while preparing for careers as professional pilots.

The dual enrollment program began last fall and already includes more than 70 Clayton County students. Those enrolled attend Middle Georgia State and become eligible to apply to Propel, which offers a streamlined path to becoming a Delta pilot, including mentorship from Delta pilots throughout the process.

"Middle Georgia State University is proud to partner with Clayton County Public Schools and Delta to open a clear, affordable pathway to the flight deck," said Adon Clarke, dean of the School of Aviation at Middle Georgia State University. "This is workforce development in action and a purpose-driven runway to aviation careers for Clayton County students."

Middle Georgia State is one of 34 universities nationwide participating in Propel.

Students accepted into Propel who successfully complete the program receive a qualified job offer with Delta and its subsidiary, Endeavor Air.

Clayton County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Anthony W. Smith said the program is already making a significant impact.

"Since launching last fall, this dual enrollment pathway has been a game-changer for our students," Smith said in a statement. "More than 70 of our high school students are already earning college credit with Middle Georgia State while learning from Delta pilot mentors and charting a direct route to high-demand aviation careers."

Eligible Clayton County students will also have the opportunity to apply for Delta-funded scholarships to attend Middle Georgia State. The scholarships can cover up to full tuition, fees and flying instruction for four years and are supported by a $2.5 million grant from The Delta Air Lines Foundation. That funding is part of a broader $16.5 million investment Delta and its foundation are making in Clayton County over the next several years.

The first scholarships are expected to be announced this spring.

"The students of Clayton County play a vital role in the future of Delta and our industry," said Tad Hutcheson, senior vice president of The Delta Air Lines Foundation. "The scholarships provided by The Delta Air Lines Foundation build on our commitment to Clayton County and underscore our long-term focus on education, equity and opportunity."

Delta and The Delta Air Lines Foundation have committed more than $33 million to Clayton County through charitable giving over the past six years. In April 2025, the foundation announced an additional $13.5 million in grants to support Clayton County Public Schools, including aviation scholarships, a new Junior Achievement Discovery Center and community programs.