DeKalb school board votes 5–2 to modernize 98-year-old Druid Hills High School

The DeKalb County School District's Board of Education voted 5–2 in favor of modernizing Druid Hills High School, a long-debated decision involving one of the district's oldest campuses.

School leaders stress that despite tonight's vote, this is only the first step. The funding to actually pay for the renovation will not be finalized unless voters approve it on the ballot next November.

The plan — and the price tag

District officials say the nearly century-old building has become increasingly difficult to maintain. After reviewing several options and gathering community input through meetings, surveys, and direct feedback, staff ultimately recommended keeping the school at its current Haygood Drive location.

A district spokesperson tells CBS News Atlanta that the plan calls for:

Preserving the historic façade of the nearly 100-year-old building

Gutting and fully renovating the interior

Building outward on both sides to expand capacity

Increasing student capacity from 1,200 to 1,600

The modernization would cost up to $185 million, funded through SPLOST, the Special Local Option Sales Tax. That means DeKalb County voters will have the final say when the tax comes up for renewal on the November 2026 ballot.

A commitment dating back to 2022

In 2022, the district promised upgrades at Druid Hills after a student-produced video — showing leaking ceilings, crumbling bathrooms, and drainage issues — went viral and drew national attention.

Officials say some immediate repairs were made, but the broader modernization remained unresolved until tonight.

What tonight's vote actually does

The school board's approval reaffirms its 2022 commitment and allows the superintendent to move forward with:

Final planning

Design development

Procurement

Construction preparation

Actual construction cannot begin until voters approve the funding next year.

Community voices shaped the decision

Over the past year, the district hosted multiple community meetings, staff sessions, and public surveys to gather stakeholder input on the future of Druid Hills High. District documents show that preserving the school's historic core while modernizing the rest of the campus emerged as the preferred option.

What's next

More details — including architectural renderings and construction timelines — are expected to be released as planning continues.