DeKalb police officer shot in vest responding to hostage call; Riverdale woman charged

A woman accused of shooting at DeKalb County police officers during an early-morning hostage call has been identified as 45-year-old Shkinnia Patrice Thomas of Riverdale, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

DeKalb County police have charged Thomas with aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, three counts of possessing a firearm during a crime, and two counts of felony obstruction.

The GBI is investigating the shooting involving officers, while DeKalb police continue to investigate the reported hostage situation.

According to the GBI, the incident began on Nov. 21 around 5:34 a.m. when a woman called 911 saying she was being held against her will inside a home on Errol Drive in Lithonia and that children were also in the house. As officers responded, they were notified over the radio of a "person shot."

Police said no one came to the door, so officers went inside. They found a woman armed with a handgun and ordered her to drop it. She refused and opened fire, hitting an officer in the vest. A second officer then shot her, investigators said.

Officers searched the house and found an elderly woman and a man who lived there, but no children were found. Neither resident was hurt.

Thomas was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. The officer who was shot did not need medical treatment.

Once the GBI finishes its investigation, the case will be turned over to the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office for review.