DeKalb County Schools delays consolidation plan after parent backlash over proposed closures

DeKalb County Schools is delaying its school consolidation plan to close and repurpose more than 20 schools following months of pushback from parents.

The district said it will use the summer to review enrollment data and develop a more detailed engagement plan before hosting community conversations in the fall. District leaders plan to present revised recommendations to the Board of Education in December, with hopes of beginning changes next year.

While some parents said they are hopeful the district is adjusting its strategy, others said trust has already been damaged.

Dawn Howe said she is encouraged to see the district pause the consolidation process to gather more feedback.

"I'm really cautiously optimistic about the changes," Howe said. "It seems like they're stretching out the timeline, which is great. It seems like it's more focused on the actual specific challenges, instead of having a larger, broader scope to hit so much of the district."

Howe questioned why Oak Grove Elementary, where her sons attend school, was included on the list of campuses that could potentially close.

"At Oak Grove, we are not under enrollment. We're at the capacity level that they were trying to target," Howe said. "We're not seeing drops in enrollment. And we have a highly productive and thriving student population here."

The district said it plans to launch community conversations with parents in August before presenting revised plans to the Board of Education in December.

Claire Kostopoulos, co-president of Henderson Mill Elementary, said she remains concerned about the district's timeline and transparency.

"My faith in them has been diminished, especially with the last five months," Kostopoulos said. "But they really should be looking at this particular moment in time as an opportunity to restore the community's trust in them."

Kostopoulos also pointed to concerns among teachers who are uncertain about where they may be working next school year.

"They do wonder, will we be at our same school?" she said. "We have a lot of them living in the neighborhood. Will they be having to go across town to work and then send their kid to whichever school?"

Howe said she wants future discussions to focus on student outcomes and the broader impact on communities — not just school buildings.

"We are not talking about buildings. We're talking about places of learning that our children go the majority of their day," Howe said. "It's an environment for them, and we want to make sure that environment is either maintained or improved."

Parents also expressed concern that momentum surrounding the issue could fade over the summer before community meetings begin in August.

Prior CBS News Atlanta coverage