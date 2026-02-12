DeKalb County Schools consider closing or converting up to 26 elementary schools amid enrollment decline

DeKalb County School District leaders are proposing a major restructuring plan that could close or repurpose dozens of schools across the county as enrollment continues to decline.

District officials stress that nothing is final. Instead, they say the proposal is meant to begin a broader conversation with families and the community.

What's being proposed?

According to district leaders, several scenarios are on the table:

Closing 26 elementary schools

Closing Cedar Grove Middle School and converting Champion Theme, McNair, Bethune, Miller Grove, and Lithonia into elementary schools

Converting three high schools — Towers, Lithonia, and Cedar Grove — into middle schools

Officials say the district is currently operating facilities built for about 110,000 students, but only around 90,000 students are enrolled.

Why now?

District leaders cite demographic shifts as the primary reason for the proposed changes.

"The biggest factors impacting us are that families are having less children, individuals are moving out of the city, and also individuals without children are staying in their homes," said Jennifer Caracciolo, deputy chief communications director for DeKalb County Schools.

The district says it wants to address under-enrollment in some schools while also easing overcrowding in others by reallocating resources to higher-performing campuses.

Parents react

Some parents say the proposal came as a shock.

"That's shocking to know," said Lisa Anderson, who attended both Cedar Grove High and Cedar Grove Middle. "I got a great education."

Others expressed cautious optimism.

"I guess if that's what they want to do, hopefully it works out," said Fatima Diallo, a DeKalb County Schools parent.

Still, concerns remain — especially about traffic and capacity if schools are consolidated.

"It would definitely change," said Jocelyn Harris, another parent. "It might be more students, and also it might be a lot more traffic. A lot more people waiting in the street trying to get into the school to get the kids."

What happens next?

The district plans to hold several virtual and in-person meetings throughout February and March to gather feedback from parents and community members.

The DeKalb County Board of Education is expected to vote on a final plan this fall . If approved, the changes would be phased in over six to eight years.

For now, district leaders emphasize that the proposal is only the beginning of what they expect to be a months-long discussion with families about the future of DeKalb County schools.