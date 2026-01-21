DeKalb County police mourning death of retired K9 Officer Drago

The DeKalb County Police Department is mourning the death of one of its retired K9 officers.

K9 Drago served alongside his handler, Master Police Officer Burrell Daniel, from March 2014 to January 2022.

During his time with the department, Drago was deployed more than 400 times and assisted in 100 felony and misdemeanor arrests, which included 34 apprehensions.

Retired K9 Officer Drago died on Jan. 16, 2026. DeKalb County Police Department

The department says that he helped officers with 101 drug finds, including cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, and pills. The street value of the drugs is estimated to be more than $35,000. He was also credited with assisting in the seizure of 15 weapons and one vehicle.

"Throughout his career, Drago played a vital role in supporting the citizens of DeKalb County and helping to keep the community safe," the department wrote on Facebook. "His service exemplified the strong bond between handler and canine and highlighted the invaluable contributions police canines make to public safety."

Following his retirement, Drago lived with Officer Daniel's family.

He died on Jan. 14. Officials have not released his cause of death.