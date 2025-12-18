DeKalb County opens $4 million animal shelter expansion in Chamblee, adding space for 120 dogs

DeKalb County leaders and animal advocates gathered on Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of a long-awaited expansion of the DeKalb County Animal Services shelter, unveiling a new "pet neighborhood" designed to alleviate chronic overcrowding and improve conditions for animals awaiting adoption.

The expansion, situated next to the existing shelter at 3280 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, comprises 10 climate-controlled, prefabricated modular kennel buildings, each featuring both indoor and outdoor access. Together, the new facilities can house up to 120 dogs, county officials said.

City of Chamblee leaders joined DeKalb County officials for a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the completion of the project, which was developed in partnership with LifeLine Animal Project, the nonprofit that operates the county's shelter.

County leaders say the new kennels represent a major upgrade for both animals and staff.

Each modular building is designed to house 12 dogs, providing temperature-controlled environments and outdoor runs that reduce stress and improve overall animal welfare. Officials have long pointed to overcrowding at the shelter as a challenge, particularly during peak intake periods.

The project was funded primarily through DeKalb County's Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) as part of the county's Capital Improvement Program. The expansion carries an estimated price tag of about $4 million, with some reports placing the final cost closer to $4.1 million.

Inside an event tent set up near the new kennel buildings, county leaders and animal advocates described the expansion as a critical step forward for animal services in DeKalb County, calling it a "much-needed" investment in humane care and public safety.

Officials say the new space will help reduce overcrowding, improve adoption outcomes, and provide better working conditions for shelter staff and volunteers.

The shelter expansion is now fully operational and open to the public.