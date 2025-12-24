Former DeKalb County Jail employee accused of redirecting coworker's direct deposit, police say

A former employee of the DeKalb County Jail is facing charges after she was accused of using another employee's work account to redirect the woman's paycheck.

Shalanda Williams is charged with felony theft by taking, identity fraud, computer theft, computer invasion of privacy, computer forgery, computer trespass, and violating her oath as a public officer.

According to a DeKalb County police incident report obtained by CBS News Atlanta, officials began their investigation on Oct. 24, when the victim contacted authorities.

The victim told investigators that on Oct. 2, someone accessed her account using her work credentials and "manually changed her banking account and routing information, resulting in her paycheck being redirected to another bank account that did not belong to her," the report reads.

The victim said that she went to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Human Resources Department after she discovered the change. The department determined that the action was not part of a cyberattack and that the changes were made by someone with access to the account.

The department told her to file a police report.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said that Williams is no longer an employee. The spokesperson did not share any more details about how Williams could have allegedly gotten into the victim's account.

Jail records show Williams was arrested on Nov. 20 and has been released on bond.