DeKalb County clears student lunch debt for nearly 2,000 kids

DeKalb County will pay off all outstanding school lunch debt for nearly 2,000 students, CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson announced Monday, calling it part of a broader push to support families struggling with rising costs and the impacts of the federal shutdown.

The announcement came hours after Cochran-Johnson visited Snapfinger Elementary School, where she said she was astonished by the sight of a donated barrel of food in the hallway. It was a sign, she noted, of how communities are coming together to help many families who are fighting to make ends meet.

"Today, it is a great honor to affirm that DeKalb County is committed to our children," she said, standing alongside several county officials at the Manuel Maloof Building. "We have worked in partnership with DeKalb Schools to pay off all outstanding school meal debt for the district. Currently, 1,818 students have negative meal balances totaling $16,530.68."

"By eliminating this debt, we are assuring every child in DeKalb County has the ability to focus on learning," she continued. "Parents who may be facing challenges, whether from job displacement or a lack of resources, don't have to worry about whether they can afford meals for their children. It is our intent to care for our children, our seniors, and those who are most vulnerable."

Interim Schools Superintendent Dr. Norman Sauce added that the district operates several Student and Family Engagement (SAFE) Centers inside high schools — including McNair, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Stone Mountain high schools — where students and their families can pick up groceries at no cost once a month. The program is run in partnership with the Atlanta Food Bank.

Last Saturday, Cochran-Johnson led a countywide food-distribution event in which 5,000 boxes were handed out at six locations to families in need. She said it was one of the largest single-day outreach efforts in DeKalb this year.

"We want to be clear that food insecurity isn't a one-day event," she said. "By supporting community initiatives, we are working to create long-term sustainability for our community."

The county also recently released a resource assistance guide to help residents find fresh food, housing, utility aid, and financial support. Cochran-Johnson announced a new partnership with MARTA, as well, where families can pick up turkeys on Friday, Nov. 21, at Kensington Station, and 800 additional food boxes with toiletries and nonperishable items will be distributed Saturday, Nov. 22, at First African Baptist Church and New Life Church and Community Center in South DeKalb.

"These donations will help us reach areas with the highest need," Cochran-Johnson said. "We are trying to meet people where they are. We do not want to see anyone in DeKalb County displaced because of a lack of resources."

County officials say they plan to keep expanding food access programs as they monitor the growing need across DeKalb.