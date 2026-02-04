Decatur schools launch new security measures and mental health support for students

The city of Decatur is outlining the steps it's been taking to boost security at schools.

This spring, the school district says it is launching a new reporting system and placing a deeper emphasis on students' mental health through wraparound services.

The district says it's responding to national trends in school incidents and working to align with standards set by the state legislature.

"Any student in grades 4 through 12th grade, if they see something and they want to say something, 24 hours a day, there is someone on the other end of that line that will be able to walk them through those next supports," said Superintendent Gyimah Whitaker.

"I like that there's a plan in place," said Sarah McFarland, a parent in the school district. "I think that when crisis hits, a lot of times, people go into fight or flight, and I think it's very valuable that they have their steps in place."

The district says it is prioritizing students' psychological safety along with their physical safety through its latest measures. Its new reporting program is inspired by the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary, is being implemented so the district can be in lockstep with other sizeable school districts throughout the state also installing these reporting systems.

Parents and the district say concerns over security are heightened because of the political climate.

"I want to make sure that children are able to receive education and not feel threatened because it is their right to have an education in this country," McFarland said.

Decatur's police and fire departments are partnering in the reporting program. The district also revived its school resource officer program this school year, placing two SROs at middle and high schools."