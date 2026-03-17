Decatur could see up to $142 million economic boost from 2026 FIFA World Cup events, new report finds

A new economic report projects the City of Decatur could see as much as $142 million in economic impact tied to events surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup, highlighting how even communities outside the stadium footprint expect to benefit from the global tournament.

The report, conducted by Emory University Goizueta Business School finance professor Thomas Smith, estimates thousands of visitors will flock to Decatur during the tournament for WatchFest '26, a 34-day celebration featuring concerts, watch parties and community events around Decatur Square.

City officials say the festival is designed to capture overflow tourism from Atlanta, where several World Cup matches will be played.

City of Decatur

"This research shows the World Cup and Decatur WatchFest '26 will have a strong economic impact for Decatur's hotels, short-term rentals, retail, and dining establishments," said Angela Threadgill, assistant city manager for community and economic development and executive director of the Decatur Development Authority.

By the numbers

According to the study, the economic ripple effects could be significant:

Up to $142.5 million in total economic impact

As many as 10,000 visitors per day in Decatur during the tournament

Up to 1,139 new jobs created

Nearly $5.9 million in additional wages generated

Tourists are expected to spend close to $500 per day on restaurants, entertainment and local attractions, not including airfare, hotels or match tickets.

The report also predicts hotel prices could surge to around $500 per night, while short-term rentals could average $400 per night during the tournament period.

Restaurants, retail and tourism poised to benefit

Dining and retail are expected to see some of the largest gains.

Researchers estimate:

Up to $28.1 million in spending at fine-dining establishments

$12 million in spending at casual restaurants

About $110 per visitor per day spent on retail shopping

Smith said the draw to Decatur won't depend entirely on international travelers.

Instead, he expects many visitors will be domestic tourists and regional travelers looking for a more relaxed and affordable way to experience the tournament.

A World Cup celebration beyond the stadium

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 14: A general view of the FIFA World Cup 2026 countdown clock with the FIFA World Cup 26 Atlanta logo on November 14, 2025, outside the Georgia World Congress Center, in Atlanta, GA. Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, running June 11 through July 19, will include eight matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, bringing global attention to the region.

In Decatur, WatchFest '26 will show matches daily at local pubs and restaurants while hosting concerts, games and community events across the city.

The festival will also feature performances from major acts, including Big Boi, The War and Treaty, and Decatur natives the Indigo Girls, according to organizers.

City Manager Andrea Arnold said the goal is to ensure residents and visitors alike can take part in the once-in-a-generation sporting moment.

"Decatur WatchFest was created to give residents of the City of Decatur an opportunity to be part of this global moment of a lifetime," Arnold said, adding the report shows the celebration could also deliver a "powerful economic benefit" to the community.

Beyond the festivities, city leaders say Decatur's walkable downtown, restaurants and MARTA access connecting the city to downtown Atlanta position it as a hub for fans looking to experience the World Cup atmosphere without the stadium crowds.

And with soccer already deeply embedded in the community — from youth leagues to Atlanta United watch parties — officials believe Decatur is ready for the world stage.