Coweta County jury convicts fiancé of Tiffany Foster, sets stage for life-sentence in "no-body" homicide

A Coweta County jury delivered a verdict of guilty today against 35-year-old Reginald "Reggie" Robertson, concluding a gripping, nearly four-day trial over the disappearance and presumed death of his fiancée, Tiffany Foster, a mother of three, last seen on March 1, 2021. The conviction marks a major win for prosecutors handling a "no-body" homicide case, where the victim's body has never been recovered.

Details behind the evidence

Prosecutors built a case that hinged on a collection of circumstantial but compelling pieces:

Investigators presented a charred, rust-encrusted wood chipper discovered on property linked to Robertson's grandmother in nearby Troup County. Cadaver dogs detected the odor of human decomposition both within the chipper and in the surrounding soil.

A jailhouse witness testified that while Robertson was incarcerated in 2021, he used the phone privileges to direct an accomplice to "get some canned goods and put them down a pipe" leading underground — a call the prosecution claimed was a staged "rescue" attempt.

Phone records and cell-tower pings placed Robertson and a co-defendant, Jeremy Walker, in the vicinity of Coweta around the time Foster's phone unexpectedly disconnected from the network at 4:09 a.m. the morning she vanished.

Additional traffic-camera footage contradicted Robertson's stated timeline of Foster's departure from their Coweta County apartment. Her vehicle was seen moving hours after the point he claimed she left.

Defense response

Robertson's defense team argued their client was innocent, maintaining he was simply performing yard-work at his grandmother's property when the case against him began to spin.

They challenged the forensic linkage of the chipper, the credibility of the jailhouse witness, and stressed the absence of direct proof that Foster was dead.

They emphasized: no body has ever been located, no definitive cause of death established.

Victim & community impact

Foster — remembered in court as a devoted mother and friend — disappeared from the apartment she shared with Robertson. Her children, of varying ages, have since grown without their mother's presence. Relatives and friends painted a portrait of a woman heading into a hopeful new chapter — and questioned how rapidly that hope vanished.

What's next

With the guilty verdict in hand, the next step will be the sentencing phase. Under Georgia law, a murder conviction in a "no-body" case still carries the possibility of life imprisonment. Prosecutors have indicated they will seek the maximum term. Walker, the co-defendant, remains charged with concealing Foster's death and is expected to face his own trial.

Why this case matters

The case underscores the complexities of prosecuting murder when the victim's remains are never found. Nevertheless, courtrooms across the country are seeing more of these prosecutions as forensic science, phone-data analytics and dog-unit alerts become integral. It also highlights the vulnerability of missing-person investigations, particularly when intimate-partner relationships are involved.

As the jury filed out, many in the gallery were visibly moved — not just by the verdict, but by what remains unresolved: the whereabouts of Tiffany Foster, and how the quiet sub-community of Coweta County will reckon with her absence.

While the legal chapter now advances toward sentencing, for her children, family and friends the search for answers continues.