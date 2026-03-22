Coweta County deputy injured in I-85 traffic stop crash; Georgia State Patrol investigating

A Coweta County Patrol Deputy was hospitalized with serious injuries after his vehicle was struck during a traffic stop on I-85 South on Sunday.

The incident occurred near the 49-mile marker as the deputy was conducting a stop when another vehicle collided with the patrol car.

At the time of the crash, a person under arrest was seated in the back of the patrol vehicle.

That individual was also transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

The driver who struck the patrol car declined medical treatment at the scene.

The Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene and has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Further details will be released by Georgia State Patrol as the investigation continues.