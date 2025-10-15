Court rules Georgia woman can sue hair-relaxer makers over uterine fibroids

A Georgia woman may move forward with her lawsuit against hair-care manufacturers over claims that chemical hair relaxers contributed to her uterine fibroids, the state Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.

Kiara Burroughs alleged she used multiple hair-relaxer products sold by Strength of Nature and L'Oréal over nearly two decades and that the products contained chemicals linked to uterine disease. Burroughs first purchased a Strength of Nature product in 1995 and later bought L'Oréal products beginning in 2003. She was diagnosed with uterine fibroids in 2018 and filed suit in 2022.

The manufacturers argued that Burroughs' claims were barred under Georgia's 10-year statute of repose for product liability, which limits lawsuits to within a decade of the "first sale for use or consumption" of a product. A lower appellate court sided with the companies, saying the law barred her claims.

But the Supreme Court disagreed. In its ruling, the justices said the statute applies on a per-unit basis, not to a group of products sold over time. This means Burroughs can pursue claims for any units sold within 10 years of her lawsuit, even if she also used products purchased earlier.

"The statute of repose does not bar a claim merely because some units were sold more than ten years before the action was filed," Justice Pinson wrote for the court. "A cause of action still may exist for units sold to an intended end user less than ten years before the action was brought."

Burroughs' lawsuit also includes claims of negligence and fraudulent misrepresentation, alleging that the companies marketed the products as safe while knowing they were not. The Supreme Court affirmed parts of a lower court ruling that allowed those claims to proceed but sent back certain fraud claims against L'Oréal for more detailed pleading.

The case has been remanded to the trial court for further proceedings.