Conyers police lieutenant arrested, placed on leave after stealing donation from Home Depot, GBI says

A Conyers police lieutenant is in custody, accused of stealing what he claimed was a charitable donation from a local Home Depot, officials say.

Lt. Jesus Cadena, 36, is charged with theft by taking, investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation say.

According to the GBI, Cadena is accused of using his position within the agency to get a Conyers Home Depot to donate property "under the pretext that the donation was for the police department." Investigators have not shared any details about the donation.

The Conyers Police Department asked the GBI's Atlanta Regional Field Office to investigate the allegations on Oct. 16 after officials said they learned about the donation and realized they had not received the property. GBI agents searched Cadena's Gwinnett County home, where they say they found the property.

Conyers Police Lt. Jesus Cadena is facing a charge of theft by deception. Conyers Police Department

"We expect every member of this department to uphold the highest standards of integrity and accountability. When concerns emerge, we address them openly and collaborate with our state investigative partners," Conyers Chief of Police Scott Freeman said in a statement. "Our commitment is to maintain the trust of our community."

After he was notified about the arrest warrant, Cadena turned himself in to the Rockdale County Jail on Tuesday.

Authorities say the Conyers Police Department has opened a separate internal investigation into whether Cadena violated any department policies. The lieutenant has been placed on leave while that review is ongoing.