Community outraged after dozens of tires dumped in historic South Fulton cemetery

A place meant for peace and remembrance has been turned into a dumping ground, leaving the South Fulton community shocked and heartbroken.

Members of Pleasant Hill Victory AME Church arrived this week to discover more than 100 discarded tires strewn across the cemetery, some resting directly on graves and even displacing headstones.

Pastor Lola Russell of Pleasant Hill AME Church on Stonewall Tell Road says the act is not only illegal, but deeply disrespectful to the ancestors and families who consider the cemetery sacred. "To dump them on a grave without respect reminds me that we're in a place where we've probably never been before in terms of respecting and remembering our ancestors and those who lived before us," said Pastor Russell.

The illegal dumping was first discovered by a church member and quickly shared on social media, sparking outrage and calls for help.

"I know the daughter of the pastor, and I saw she had posted about it on Facebook, so I volunteered to help," said Andre Hull, a local volunteer. "I couldn't believe my eyes when we arrived. It was well over 100 tires."

Some headstones at the site have been visibly moved or damaged by the weight of the tires.

The church, which sits on historic land that once hosted a school and has served as a place of worship for generations, is now left to clean up the aftermath. For Pastor Russell and her congregation, the emotional toll is high. "It's more hurtful to the people of our church because we consider this property sacred," she said.

Despite the disturbing incident, the community has rallied together. Neighbors and volunteers have stepped forward to help remove the tires and restore the cemetery to its rightful state. Church members and local leaders hope to find those responsible and prevent future acts of disrespect.

The Pleasant Hill Victory AME Church and its supporters say they are determined to protect the legacy and dignity of their historic cemetery.

As clean-up efforts continue, they urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to authorities.

