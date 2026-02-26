Colin Gray Trial Day 9: Digital evidence reveals ignored red flags before Apalachee High School shooting

On the ninth day of the Colin Gray trial, digital forensics experts presented key evidence, alleging that Gray ignored repeated warning signs in the months leading up to the Apalachee High School shooting.

Digital forensics investigator Ashley Gilleland, testifying for the prosecution, detailed how Gray repeatedly purchased firearms and accessories for his son, Colt, despite multiple warning signs and red flags.

Gilleland methodically presented records dating back several years before the incident, supporting the prosecution's case that Gray was negligent in the events leading up to the Apalachee High School shooting.

Digital forensics investigator In the case, Ashley Gilleland, testified Thursday. CBS News Atlanta

Key evidence presented

Financial records and Amazon purchase history from March to June 2024 indicate that Gray purchased numerous accessories for a Sig Sauer rifle, including a green laser, a bungee sling, a flashlight/laser combo, and 45-degree fiber-optic iron sights.

On June 10, 2024, Gray purchased a tactical vest. Prosecutors allege Colt later sent photos of himself wearing the vest to his sister.

A knife Gray bought on June 27 was later recovered from Colt's backpack at Apalachee High School, according to investigators.

Gray bought a tactical vest; Colt later sent photos wearing it to his sister. CBS News Atlanta

Gun usage and storage

Department of Natural Resources records show the family visited a gun range in February 2024. Photos from March 2024 show Colt using the rifle while school was in session, prosecutors said.

Photos recovered from Colt's phone depicted the rifle left on a computer chair on Aug. 3, and another photo from Aug. 9 showed him posing with a shotgun in his bedroom.

While Gray claimed to have taken Colt on hunting trips, investigators found no digital evidence to support this assertion.

Prosecutors presented digital forensic evidence showing Colin Gray repeatedly overlooked red flags before his son committed the 2024 Apalachee High School shooting. CBS News Atlanta

Mental health and warning signs

On Aug. 12, Colt sent his father a series of aggressive text messages, including, "This is the end for you," and "Whenever something happens just know the blood is on YOUR hands," according to evidence presented in court.

Four days later, Colt texted Gray, "I'm restraining myself for what I want to do."

Gray researched mental health facilities—such as Eagle Overlook in Athens—but records show he did not respond when the facility contacted him on Aug. 20 and 21.

Obsession with school shooters

Photos dated Aug. 9, 2024, recovered from Colt's phone, showed what prosecutors described as a "school shooter shrine" in his bedroom, including images of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz on the wall.

A "school shooter shrine" in Colt's bedroom featured images of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz on the wall. CBS News Atlanta

School enrollment issues

Investigators confirmed Colt was never enrolled in Georgia Connections or Georgia Virtual, the online school options discussed by the family.

The prosecution rested its case late Wednesday afternoon.

Gray is expected to take the stand on Thursday as the sole witness for the defense.