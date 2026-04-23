Code Orange Air Quality alert issued for Atlanta over Georgia wildfires as doctors urge caution

Smoke from wildfires burning along the Florida-Georgia line is now impacting air quality in metro Atlanta, raising health concerns as people report seeing haze and smelling smoke across the city.

The Georgia Forestry Commission reports that the continuing drought and high winds have kept the fires spitting out smoke as crews attempt to get them under control.

Combined, the Pineland Road Fire in Clinch County and the Highway 82 Fire in Brantley County encompass more than 34,000 acres in the state. In parts of southeastern Georgia, visibility remains low as the smoke moves across the area.

"People need to know that the air quality is poor and dangerous when we are dealing with fires. There are particles that you cannot even see with the naked eye, and these particles can be small enough to get wedged into your lungs," said Dr. Frita Fisher, M.D., an internist.

Officials with the Georgia Forestry Commission survey the smoke and damage from the Pineland Road Fire in Clinch County. Georgia Forestry Commission

State officials say smoke from fires combined with ozone has led to a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for metro Atlanta on Thursday. The air may be unhealthy for some people under these conditions, especially those with underlying health issues.

"Especially if you are a person with asthma, COPD, emphysema, diabetes, heart disease, you can be at a high risk for getting sick both in the short term and the long term," Fisher said.

Some Atlanta residents were spotted spending time outside on Wednesday, including along the BeltLine near Piedmont Park, despite the noticeable haze and smell in the air. Doctors said that behavior can increase exposure, especially during periods of heavy activity such as running or exercising.

"If you are having shortness of breath, headaches, nausea, an increase in coughing, wheezing, if you have an extreme fatigue that cannot just be explained by not having enough sleep, if you are feeling ill and you know you have been exposed to smoke, you need to on the side of safety and go get checked out by a doctor," Fisher said.

Doctors recommend limiting time outdoors, especially for those at higher risk, and taking steps inside the home to reduce exposure. Some tips include keeping windows and doors closed and using air filters and carbon monoxide detectors to monitor conditions indoors.

Experts say even healthy people can feel the effects of wildfire smoke, and if you can smell it, you are likely being exposed.