Coca-Cola's first seasonal flavor in five years, Holiday Creamy Vanilla, hits shelves this week

For the first time in five years, Coca-Cola is releasing a new limited-edition holiday flavor.

Coca-Cola Holiday Creamy Vanilla, which hit shelves this week, adds a smooth, creamy vanilla twist to the classic Coke taste. The drink is now available across the United States and Canada in 12-ounce 12-packs and 20-ounce bottles. A 2-liter version will also be sold exclusively at Walmart. The Atlanta-based beverage giant has also concocted a Zero Sugar option.

"We're always looking for ways to make the holidays a little brighter for our consumers, and this year marks the first time in five years that we've introduced a seasonal limited-time flavor that truly captures the joy of the holidays," said Stacy Jackson, vice president of Coca-Cola Trademark, North America. "Coca-Cola Holiday Creamy Vanilla was crafted in response to consumers' love of creamy flavors during the holiday season, and this new flavor delivers just that."

Hitting shelves on Nov. 3, Coca-Cola Holiday Creamy Vanilla and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Holiday Creamy Vanilla will be available in 12oz/12pk, 20oz bottles and 2L bottles (full sugar only, Walmart exclusive) at most national retailers in U.S. and Canada, as well as online at coca-cola.com. Photo courtesy of Coca-Cola

Alongside the new drink, Coca-Cola is launching its 2025 global holiday campaign, "Refresh Your Holidays," which encourages people to slow down, connect, and enjoy small moments of joy.

As part of its storytelling push, Coca-Cola is leaning into artificial intelligence. The company partnered with two San Francisco studios, Secret Level and Silverside AI, to create updated versions of its iconic "Holidays Are Coming" commercials. These versions combine AI technology with human creativity to bring cinematic detail and modern visuals to a classic holiday ad.

The brand's popular Holiday Caravan will also return, featuring visits from Santa, Costa Coffee samples, free gift-wrapping stations, and opportunities to donate to those in need.