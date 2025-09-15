Cobb teachers on leave over social media reactions to Charlie Kirk's death

Officials with the Cobb County School District say they have begun an investigation over social media posts allegedly written by some of the district's employees over the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

In a statement, school officials say they have received complaints from parents and other Cobb educators of posts that appeared to celebrate the shooting.

While the school district did not share any details about the posts, they emphasized that the posts "do not reflect the outstanding professionalism demonstrated by the vast majority of Cobb educators daily."

"Posts that celebrate or support the murder of an innocent person by a school shooter are unprofessional and disruptive to the school environment," school officials said in a statement. "We expect Cobb educators to help students learn and grow, which requires limiting disruptions to their classrooms and school."

Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk stands in the back of the room as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a swearing-in ceremony for interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C. Jeanine Pirro on May 28. Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

Cobb officials say that any employees who may have been involved have been placed on administrative leave and will not interact with students or parents while the investigation is ongoing.

The school district plans to report the situation to the Georgia Professional Standards Commission, the ethics board for Georgia teachers.

Multiple firings over Charlie Kirk death comments

Kirk was shot and killed while taking questions during an outdoor event on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University.

Tyler James Robinson, 22, of Washington, Utah, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder and other felony offenses. Prosecutors are preparing formal charges that could be filed as early as Tuesday, when he is scheduled to make his first court appearance. Authorities have said the crimes in Kirk's death include aggravated murder, obstruction of justice, and felony discharge of a firearm.

Investigators have spoken to Robinson's relatives and carried out a search warrant at his family's home in Washington. They have not provided many details about why they think Robinson carried out the attack.

Numerous workers have been fired for their comments on Kirk's death, among them MSNBC political analyst Matthew Dowd.