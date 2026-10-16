Cobb County police say state investigation will guide next steps after Six Flags death

Six Flags Over Georgia plans to reopen Friday, but its Goliath roller coaster will remain closed as state investigators examine what led to a rider's death Monday.

Inspection records show the coaster passed its most recent annual inspection in March, though an inspector noted that bushings needed to be replaced. Cobb County officials said Friday they were not announcing any investigative findings and that the state is leading the investigation.

Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, 42, died after being ejected from the ride, according to preliminary information previously released by Cobb County police. Four minors were also taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Goliath inspection records show passing result

CBS News Atlanta

Goliath passed its annual state inspection March 16, according to records from the Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner. The report includes the comment, "Need to replace bushings."

The supplied report does not indicate whether those parts were replaced. Investigators have not announced whether the inspection comment has any connection to Monday's incident.

The records also show passing inspection results in 2022, 2023 and 2025.

Commissioner John King's office previously said the March inspection found no violations, deficiencies or red tags. That inspection is now under a full review as investigators examine evidence, equipment and relevant documents, according to the agency.

Six Flags president outlines reopening and safety procedures

In a statement, Six Flags Over Georgia President Richard Pretlow said the park would open as scheduled Friday, Oct. 16. Other rides and attractions scheduled to operate would be available, subject to normal operating conditions and availability.

"As efforts to understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident continue, we remain focused on supporting those affected and maintaining the safe operation of our park and attractions," Pretlow said.

He said the park's attractions undergo daily, weekly, monthly and annual inspections, and employees receive extensive training to operate and maintain rides.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences remain with the individual involved, their family, friends and loved ones," Pretlow said.

Cobb County Police Deputy Chief Damon L. Ballard discusses the department's role in the investigation into a rider's death at Six Flags Over Georgia during a news conference Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. CBS News Atlanta

Cobb County officials explain state's lead role in investigation

At Friday's news conference, Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said officials understood the community's desire for answers but emphasized that the investigations remain active.

"I also want to be clear about one thing: we are not announcing any investigative findings today," Cupid said.

Deputy Chief Damon L. Ballard, who leads the Cobb County Police Department's Special Investigations and Response Division, said county police are assisting state investigators.

"The state is the lead investigators in this case because we don't have the authority to inspect or investigate machinery at theme parks," Ballard said.

Ballard said the state's findings would help determine whether further police investigation or criminal charges are warranted. If there are no criminal charges, he said, police would close their case after the state completes its investigation.

He declined to discuss details of the incident, including what responding officers witnessed, and said Goliath would remain closed until the investigation is complete.

Cupid said the loss had affected Kariem's family, park visitors, employees and first responders.

"My heart aches for him and his family, who are going through this very terrible time," she said.