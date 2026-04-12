Marietta police investigating officer-involved shooting on Terrell Mill Road

The Cobb County Major Crimes Unit is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Sunday morning at the intersection of Terrell Mill Road and Brookview Road.

According to authorities, the incident began at approximately 5:45 AM when uniformed patrol officers responded to reports of a driver asleep at the wheel of a black Mercedes SUV.

Upon arrival, officers found the driver still asleep inside the vehicle.

A patrol car was positioned in front of the SUV, while a fire apparatus was stationed behind it.

Officers attempted to wake the driver and issued commands, but the driver did not comply.

During the encounter, the driver allegedly collided with both the marked police vehicle and the fire apparatus before driving toward an officer. In response, the officer discharged his firearm, striking the vehicle.

At this time, it is unclear whether the driver was hit by gunfire.

The driver then fled southbound on Terrell Mill Road. Officers pursued the vehicle briefly but ultimately lost visual contact.

The identity of the driver remains unknown. The Cobb County Major Crimes Unit is conducting an active investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact local authorities.