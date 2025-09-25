Cobb County police make second arrest in deadly infant shooting investigation

Cobb County authorities have identified a second suspect in the deadly shooting of a 9-month-old girl at a local motel this week.

Camron C. Harris, 23, has been charged with tampering with evidence and giving false statements. He was taken into custody and is being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond, officials said.

The initial suspect, 22-year-old Ladarrius T. Brown, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Brown remains in custody without bond.

Police say the deadly shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Cobb County motel. CBS News Atlanta

Cobb County motel shooting

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Budgetel Inn on the 4900 block of Circle 75 Parkway. Police said officers found the girl after she had been struck by gunfire. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said additional arrests are expected as the investigation continues. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (770) 499-3945.

This case remains under active investigation