9-month-old girl killed in shooting at Cobb County motel, police say

A 9-month-old baby injured in a shooting at a Cobb County motel on Tuesday night has died, police say.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at the Budgetel Inn on the 4900 block of Circle 75 Parkway.

The Cobb County Police Department says that officers arrived at the scene and met a mother who told them her daughter was hit by gunfire. The girl was "beyond lifesaving measures" and was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Investigators have not shared any details about what led up to the shooting or said if they have identified any suspects.

The case remains under investigation. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (770) 499-3945.