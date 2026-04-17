CLEAR rolls out 3 new security gates in Atlanta airport's South Checkpoint

Three new CLEAR gates are up and running at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The biometric security gates are at the South Checkpoint. Airport officials say the gates will help with long security lines.

For weeks, ATL had unprecedented TSA wait times because of the partial government shutdown and TSA agents calling out sick. Passengers were lined up throughout baggage claim and even outside.

Wait times dramatically improved after President Trump directed the Department of Homeland Security to retroactively pay TSA workers since the partial shutdown began in February.

The shutdown isn't over, but since TSA agents were paid, the callout rate has dropped.

"Last time it was terrible, even getting into the airport. The lines were wrapped all the way around baggage claim. It took almost four hours to get through. It was bad," said Christopher Lawhorne, who flew from Atlanta to Texas on Friday. "It looks way different. Night and day. I'm not sure what they changed, but it is night and day different."

Hartsfield-Jackson officials are encouraging passengers to head to the airport two hours ahead of domestic flights and three hours before an international trip.

Security wait times were around 10 minutes on Friday.