Long TSA lines at Atlanta airport drive travelers to buses and cars

Long TSA lines and delays at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are now pushing some travelers to explore alternative travel options.

"Yeah… the news is scary right now… don't do it… I watch a lot of the news… I won't do it… this is dangerous… it's not safe for anybody right now," Dalton Orr said.

Orr was waiting at a bus terminal at Greyhound instead of the airport. He said flying was not an option for him after seeing reports of long lines and delays.

Some travelers said they are already choosing buses or driving instead. At the same time, airport leaders said conditions have started to improve.

"Right now, we're experiencing more calm than we've seen in a very long time… this morning we had about an average wait time of about an hour to an hour and forty-five minutes… a much shorter wait time than we've experienced over the last few days," said Ricky Smith, general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson.

Even with shorter lines, some travelers have already changed their plans.

Companies that operate bus services said they are seeing that shift.

"We've seen increased demand across the FlixBus and Greyhound network in recent weeks as travelers look for affordable, reliable ways to travel during the peak spring season," Kai Boysan, CEO of Flix North America, said.

Boysan said bus travel can be appealing for shorter trips because travelers can avoid TSA lines and still leave on short notice.

For Orr, the decision also came down to convenience and cost.

"It was 150 bucks to go on this bus… this is all… I'm riding the busses every time I get on any… any traveling… it's a bus," Orr said.

Car rental platforms are also reporting increased interest.

"Turo searches are up over 32% in impacted markets and bookings are up 25% year over year, with notable spikes across the Southeast, including Savannah, Orlando, and Fort Myers, as more people opt to drive or secure a car as a backup," a Turo spokesperson said.

Based on current travel options, flying may still be the fastest way to get somewhere, but long security lines and early arrival times can add hours to a trip.

Buses and driving may take longer, but they can offer more flexibility, especially for last minute travel.

"There's not a line at all… we're in and out… snap of a finger… this is so much easier," Orr said.

Airport officials said travelers should still plan, arrive early and check wait times before heading to the airport as spring travel continues.