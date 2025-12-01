City Schools of Decatur closing early, canceling after-school activities after water main break

A serious water main break has caused the City Schools of Decatur to close all of its schools early on Monday.

The school district said that the 36-inch water main break on Midway Road is affecting all schools, including College Heights and the Frasier Center, as well as its offices.

Because DeKalb County Watershed Management did not have a confirmed time when water service would be restored, school officials say they need to close schools early due to safety and sanitation concerns.

The district is asking all parents to "arrange for pick-up" as soon as possible.

Buses will depart from Decatur High School and Beacon Hill Middle School at 10 a.m., Fifth Avenue and Talley Street Upper Elementary at 10:30 a.m., and Clairemont, Glennwood, Oakhurst, Westchester, and Winnona Park Elementary at 11 a.m.

Chromebooks will be issued to all students from third grade to 12th grade, and younger students will bring work home with them.

All after-school activities and athletics have also been canceled.

County Watershed officials say other customers in the area near Midway Road may experience an interruption of water service while repairs are underway.

The Avondale Estates City Hall is also closed due to the damaged line. All staff are working remotely.