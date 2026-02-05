City of Atlanta looking for 1,000 volunteers to show love to its parks

The City of Atlanta is asking residents to show some love for their parks by volunteering this month.

The "Love Your Park" volunteer initiative has 33 group projects throughout the city that need 1,000 volunteers to help out with.

The city has over 300 parks but only 500 full-time employees, which is why volunteers are necessary for maintaining the grounds.

"The projects vary from trail building to pulling invasive species like kudzu, ivy, privet, typically what you find in natural areas, spreading bark chips around trees so they stay happy and healthy, picking up litter around our parks," said Atlanta Department of Parks and Recreation Commissioner Justin Cutler.

Everyone is welcome to help out.

"We really try to make these events accessible for everybody. All ages, all abilities. We really want people to build that social capital that's so important to Atlanta," said Cutler.

Which is what makes the work so fun, according to volunteer Quandra Spencer.

"That's another hidden gem about volunteering: storytelling," Spencer said. "So the first question outside, 'What's your name?' Is, 'Where are you from? What's your story?'"

The initiative goes through the month of February.

"This is a great opportunity for people to make their park look great ahead of the springtime when people will be out outside having fun," said Cutler.

The initiative will have 33 projects at parks across the city.

"Just doing something different can broaden your horizons," said Spencer.

You can register to volunteer and see the dates of projects here: https://parkpride.org/love-your-park/